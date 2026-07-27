logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's June net gold imports via Hong Kong up from year ago, down from May

FINANCE
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubled year-on-year in June, but slipped over 5 percent from the previous month, data from Hong Kong's Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The world's top gold consumer imported a net 50.679 metric tons of gold via Hong Kong in June, compared with 53.674 tons in May and 19.366 tons in June 2025, the data showed.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, because gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

China's total gold imports via Hong Kong stood at 78.147 tons in June, up 19 percent from May's 65.562 tons.

Spot gold prices fell more than 11 percent in June, marking a fourth straight month of declines.

China's central bank reported its biggest monthly increase in gold reserves in more than 2-1/2 years in June, official data showed. Reserves hit 75.44 million fine troy ounces by the end of June, versus 74.96 million a month earlier.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Beijing and Hong Kong authorities unveiled a range of measures to bolster gold trading in Hong Kong. Hong Kong launched a central clearing system for gold and also revived dollar gold futures trading and is looking at introducing yuan-denominated gold futures as it seeks to become a regional reserve hub for the precious metal.

"Gold flows through Hong Kong were likely inflated in recent months by the launch of new settlement and clearing contracts, but recent data suggest shipments are normalising and moving more directly into mainland China," said independent analyst Ross Norman.

"But, broadly speaking, physical flows into China remain healthy."

Reuters

Hong KongChinagoldimport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Gary Ng, cyber, data and tech risk consulting lead partner, PwC Hong Kong; Josephine Kwan, asset & wealth management industry leader, PwC Hong Kong; Charles Lee; Eddie Wong; and Rebecca Wong, south markets leader, Chinese Mainland, PwC China.
PwC proposes longer equity trading hours and lower IPO market cap threshold for tech firms
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles
FINANCE
5 hours ago
(file photo)
Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight slashes max IPO price to $980, HKEX adds options and short selling upon its debut
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
HSI rises 203 points to 25,166 by midday break
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein flags tariff hits after posting quarterly loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
11 hours ago
In this March 4, 2011 photo, a worker from the Dahon, the world's largest maker of folding bicycles, covering his face by paper card for protection, welds bicycle frames in Shenzhen, a city of southern China. AP Photo
China's June industrial profit grows moderately to 15.1pc amid patchy recovery
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Hang Seng opens up 30 points, misses 25,000 mark ahead of Fed Meeting
FINANCE
12 hours ago
People walk past the headquarters of ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) in Hefei, in China eastern Anhui province on July 16, 2026. AFP
China chipmaker CXMT's shares surge 470% in Shanghai trading debut
INNOVATION
13 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
26-07-2026 19:29 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.