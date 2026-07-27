HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain

Hong Kong stocks ended the day higher as the Hang Seng Index edged up to 25,207 points at market close on Monday; tech heavyweights and the property sector led the gain.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 243 points, or 0.98 percent, to 25,207 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$210 billion.

Tech gauge rose 1.57 percent to 4,702 points.

Xiaomi (1810) advanced 7.34 percent – the best-performing blue-chip – after its chief executive and founder, Lei Jun, posted on his official Weibo that the company will host a Sky Nomad technology launch event on Thursday, officially debuting two range-extended sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Other tech stocks, including Meituan (3690) and CATL (3750), rose 3 percent and 2.09 percent, respectively. Tencent (0700) went up by 1.93 percent, NetEase (9999) rose 1.76 percent, and Kuaishou (1024) rose 1.33 percent. JD.com (9618) and Alibaba (9988) gained less than 1 percent.

Macau's entertainment groups Galaxy Entertainment (0027) and Sands China (1928) rose 6.26 percent and 3.29 percent, respectively.

Trip.com (9961) ended the day up 3.79 percent after being fined 5.3 billion yuan (HK$6.14 billion) by the State Administration for Market Regulation for abusing its dominant market position.

In the property sector, Henderson Land Development (0012), Wharf REIC (1997), and Hang Lung Property increased 3.2 percent, 2.23 percent, and 2.19 percent. CK Asset (1113) rose 1.34 percent.

On other gaining blue-chips, Laopu Gold (6181) rose 5.65 percent, Chow Tai Fook (1929) rose 3.03 percent, and Pop Mart (9992) rose 2.67 percent.

Oil majors PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) extended their losses by falling 3.53 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) fell 2.92 percent, and China Resources Beer Holdings (0291) dropped 2.45 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 44 points, or 1.15 percent, to 3,858 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 2.72 percent to 14,148 points.