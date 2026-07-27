logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain

FINANCE
2 hours ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks ended the day higher as the Hang Seng Index edged up to 25,207 points at market close on Monday; tech heavyweights and the property sector led the gain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 243 points, or 0.98 percent, to 25,207 points, bringing the full-day market turnover to HK$210 billion.

Tech gauge rose 1.57 percent to 4,702 points.

Xiaomi (1810) advanced 7.34 percent – the best-performing blue-chip – after its chief executive and founder, Lei Jun, posted on his official Weibo that the company will host a Sky Nomad technology launch event on Thursday, officially debuting two range-extended sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Other tech stocks, including Meituan (3690) and CATL (3750), rose 3 percent and 2.09 percent, respectively. Tencent (0700) went up by 1.93 percent, NetEase (9999) rose 1.76 percent, and Kuaishou (1024) rose 1.33 percent. JD.com (9618) and Alibaba (9988) gained less than 1 percent.

Macau's entertainment groups Galaxy Entertainment (0027) and Sands China (1928) rose 6.26 percent and 3.29 percent, respectively. 

Trip.com (9961) ended the day up 3.79 percent after being fined 5.3 billion yuan (HK$6.14 billion) by the State Administration for Market Regulation for abusing its dominant market position.

In the property sector, Henderson Land Development (0012), Wharf REIC (1997), and Hang Lung Property increased 3.2 percent, 2.23 percent, and 2.19 percent. CK Asset (1113) rose 1.34 percent.

On other gaining blue-chips, Laopu Gold (6181) rose 5.65 percent, Chow Tai Fook (1929) rose 3.03 percent, and Pop Mart (9992) rose 2.67 percent.

Oil majors PetroChina (0857) and CNOOC (0883) extended their losses by falling 3.53 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively. CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) fell 2.92 percent, and China Resources Beer Holdings (0291) dropped 2.45 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 44 points, or 1.15 percent, to 3,858 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 2.72 percent to 14,148 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSIXiaomitechpropertySSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles
FINANCE
1 hour ago
(file photo)
Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight slashes max IPO price to $980, HKEX adds options and short selling upon its debut
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
HSI rises 203 points to 25,166 by midday break
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein flags tariff hits after posting quarterly loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022. REUTERS
South Korea's Naver jumps 10% on Nvidia's $1 billion investment plan
INNOVATION
9 hours ago
Hang Seng opens up 30 points, misses 25,000 mark ahead of Fed Meeting
FINANCE
9 hours ago
People walk past the Agibot booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026.
Chinese robot maker AgiBot starts Hong Kong IPO process, Securities Times reports
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:37 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers his speech during a public briefing on the development vision for advanced industry in South Korea's southwestern region, in Gwangju, South Korea, June 30, 2026. REUTERS
Samsung, SK Hynix to announce major chip deals with US tech companies, Seoul says
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:25 HKT
HKEX
HSI closes below 25,000 points, Alibaba down 4pc
FINANCE
24-07-2026 16:38 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
26-07-2026 19:29 HKT
About 350 flights canceled as airport works to resume afternoon operations
NEWS
26-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.