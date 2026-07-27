logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong's exports surged over 50 percent in June, the largest growth in more than 42 years, as ongoing robust global demand for AI-related electronics products outweighed external uncertainties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The value of total exports of goods increased by 53.4 percent to HK$641.1 billion last month, following a 40.8 percent rise in May, according to the Census and Statistics Department. 

The figure, far above economists’ projection for a 43.8 percent growth for June, was also the highest since March 1984, when a 61.6 percent growth was recorded.

Imports rose by 45.4 percent from a year earlier, also better than a projected gain of 43.5 percent, after rising 42 percent in May. 

It was also a new high after a 51.5 percent surge in February 1992.

A visible trade deficit of HK$52 billion, equivalent to 7.5 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in the month.

For the first six months of 2026 as a whole, outbound shipment value jumped by 39.1 percent from 2025, while imports grew by 40.6 percent. 

Exports in the second quarter also climbed 13.8 percent from the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis. Imports increased by 9 percent.

Total exports to Asia as a whole grew by 54.4 percent in the month, led by an 83 percent hike to Singapore and those to the United States also more than doubled, the department said.

By commodity, exports of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances, and electrical parts soared by HK$121.8 billion, or 57.2 percent in value in June, followed by a HK$45.9 billion, or 93.2 percent rise in office machines and automatic data processing machines.

Looking ahead, the robust demand for AI-related electronic products globally should render continued support to Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance, a government spokesman said. 

Yet, the recent re-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East deserves attention, the spokesman added.

Hong Kong’s exports could see moderating growth momentum in the coming months, amid a likely gradual steadying of the technology upcycle, an easing global economy, as well as the high-base effect from last year, said Bruce Pang Ming, director of research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

The council maintained a 20 percent full-year growth forecast for the city. 
 

exportsimportsHong KongAIJune

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight slashes max IPO price to $980, HKEX adds options and short selling upon its debut
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
HSI rises 203 points to 25,166 by midday break
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein flags tariff hits after posting quarterly loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
7 hours ago
In this March 4, 2011 photo, a worker from the Dahon, the world's largest maker of folding bicycles, covering his face by paper card for protection, welds bicycle frames in Shenzhen, a city of southern China. AP Photo
China's June industrial profit grows moderately to 15.1pc amid patchy recovery
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Hang Seng opens up 30 points, misses 25,000 mark ahead of Fed Meeting
FINANCE
9 hours ago
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
26-07-2026 15:11 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at BEXCO convention and exhibition centre in Busan, South Korea July 19, 2026. JUNG YEON-JE/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea President Lee looking to open new era of AI in with global tech companies
WORLD
25-07-2026 17:55 HKT
People walk past the Agibot booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026.
Chinese robot maker AgiBot starts Hong Kong IPO process, Securities Times reports
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:37 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
Typhoon Noul’s rare eastern landfall and close eyewall brought direct hits to western Hong Kong
NEWS
26-07-2026 19:29 HKT
About 350 flights canceled as airport works to resume afternoon operations
NEWS
26-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.