Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles

Hong Kong's exports surged over 50 percent in June, the largest growth in more than 42 years, as ongoing robust global demand for AI-related electronics products outweighed external uncertainties.

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The value of total exports of goods increased by 53.4 percent to HK$641.1 billion last month, following a 40.8 percent rise in May, according to the Census and Statistics Department.

The figure, far above economists’ projection for a 43.8 percent growth for June, was also the highest since March 1984, when a 61.6 percent growth was recorded.

Imports rose by 45.4 percent from a year earlier, also better than a projected gain of 43.5 percent, after rising 42 percent in May.

It was also a new high after a 51.5 percent surge in February 1992.

A visible trade deficit of HK$52 billion, equivalent to 7.5 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in the month.

For the first six months of 2026 as a whole, outbound shipment value jumped by 39.1 percent from 2025, while imports grew by 40.6 percent.

Exports in the second quarter also climbed 13.8 percent from the previous three months on a seasonally adjusted basis. Imports increased by 9 percent.

Total exports to Asia as a whole grew by 54.4 percent in the month, led by an 83 percent hike to Singapore and those to the United States also more than doubled, the department said.

By commodity, exports of electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances, and electrical parts soared by HK$121.8 billion, or 57.2 percent in value in June, followed by a HK$45.9 billion, or 93.2 percent rise in office machines and automatic data processing machines.

Looking ahead, the robust demand for AI-related electronic products globally should render continued support to Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance, a government spokesman said.

Yet, the recent re-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East deserves attention, the spokesman added.

Hong Kong’s exports could see moderating growth momentum in the coming months, amid a likely gradual steadying of the technology upcycle, an easing global economy, as well as the high-base effect from last year, said Bruce Pang Ming, director of research at the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

The council maintained a 20 percent full-year growth forecast for the city.

