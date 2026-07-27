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INNOVATION

South Korea's Naver jumps 10% on Nvidia's $1 billion investment plan

INNOVATION
4 hours ago
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A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022. REUTERS
A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022. REUTERS

Shares of South Korea's internet giant Naver jumped more than 10 percent on Monday after it said Nvidia would acquire US$1 billion (HK$7.8 billion) of its new shares to finance a project to expand an AI data centre.

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The investment comes after the two firms and investment group Brookfield announced on Friday plans to expand Naver's AI data centre in South Korea with up to US$10 billion in funding.

Naver said on Monday it will place 7.2 million new shares with Nvidia for 204,500 won each, or a 1 percent discount to its closing price on Friday, as part of the agreement. Brookfield will provide up to US$9 billion in financing as the project's capital partner, Naver added.

With the investment, Nvidia would become one of the biggest shareholders of Naver, owning a 4.5 percent stake. The National Pension Service was the biggest shareholder of Naver with a 9.25 percent stake, followed by BlackRock Fund Advisors with 6.12 percent as of end-2025.

The data centre will be built at Naver's GAK data centre in the city of Sejong in South Korea, using Nvidia's Vera Rubin and Blackwell chip platforms, and it will have a capacity of 200 megawatts by 2028.

In June, Naver and Nvidia announced an agreement to jointly pursue the development of gigawatt-scale global AI infrastructure, aiming to tap demand for sovereign AI from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East.

One gigawatt is about four times the maximum capacity of GAK Sejong, South Korea's largest hyperscale data centre operated by Naver. It represents a scale capable of accommodating hundreds of thousands of Nvidia's latest GPUs at once, Naver said.

Reuters

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