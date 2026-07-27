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FINANCE

Futu launches direct trading for South Korean equities in Hong Kong

FINANCE
4 hours ago

by

Effie Zhang

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Futu launches Korean stock trading in Hong Kong. Futu
Futu launches Korean stock trading in Hong Kong. Futu

Futu Securities International launched direct trading of South Korean equities for investors in Hong Kong on Monday, offering access to over 2,700 stocks across the KOSPI and KOSDAQ markets.

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The new service utilizes the Financial Services Commission's Omnibus Account Guidelines issued in November 2025, which allow overseas brokers to access Korean equity trading compliantly. 

Previously, retail investors seeking exposure to the Korean market largely relied on indirect channels such as leveraged or index exchange-traded funds (ETFs)  available on the market.

To facilitate trading, the platform includes a "unified buying power mechanism," allowing users to purchase Korean stocks using available US dollar funds without pre-converting to Korean Won. 

The service also supports pre-market auction session trading and advanced smart order types, including trailing stop-loss orders. Futu claims its platform is electronically connected to the Korean stock market to allow millisecond-level order transmission.

To address language barriers in accessing Korean market data, the brokerage provides translated market intelligence and cross-market information aggregation. The company noted that its Futubull AI Agent "Expert" Mode is designed to help non-Korean-speaking investors track real-time movements of leading Korean stocks.

Daniel Tse, managing director of Futu Securities, said the launch of Korean stock trading marks another significant milestone in Futu's product internationalization strategy.

Currently, users can seamlessly trade Hong Kong stocks, U.S. stocks, Singapore stocks, Malaysian stocks, A-shares, Japanese stocks, and Korean stocks on a single Futu platform, spanning diverse asset classes including equities, ETFs, and crypto, truly achieving one-stop global allocation across markets and asset categories, he added.

Alongside the Hong Kong launch, Futu's overseas brand, Moomoo, concurrently introduced Korean stock trading services in Singapore. The brokerage indicated it plans to continue expanding into more markets and offering a wider range of diversified investment products.

FutuSouth Korean equitiesstocks

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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