Pop Mart shares climb as Duan and Wang's World Cup photo

On Monday, Pop Mart (9992)'s shares rose 3 percent to a high of HK$168.70 after founder Wang Ning appeared in a photo with essential investor Duan Yongping in the World Cup 2026 football match, lifting sentiment among investors.

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The stock currently traded at HK$166.80, up 2 percent.

Duan has continued to increase his stake in Pop Mart, holding 7.65 percent shares, making him the second largest shareholder after holder Wang. Wang currently holds 44.85 percent of shares.

Duan, dubbed the "Chinese version of Buffett," posted a photo with Pop Mart founder Wang on social media as they watched the World Cup 2026 football match together. Acknowledging it was the first public picture of Duan and Ning, the strengthened ties between founders fuelled market optimism.

As shown from the picture, Duan wore a Spain jersey while Wang donned the one of Argentina. Both wore the Labubu football-themed toys around their necks.

Separately, Wang led Pop Mart's executive team to Apple's headquarter Apple Park in the United States, meeting Apple chief executive Tim Cook, future chief executive John Ternus, and the senior management team.

Yu Yan Pui