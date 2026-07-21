Hong Kong shares edge up at open, Alibaba rises over 2pc

Hong Kong stocks inched up in the morning session on Tuesday amid the escalating Middle East conflict.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 7 points to 25,150.

The tech gauge went up 0.1 percent to 4,755.

Notably, Lenovo (0992) rose 3.8 percent, marking the best performance among HSI constituents.

Chipmakers kept climbing, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) advancing 3 percent and 4 percent.

Tech shares delivered mixed performance at the open. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) increased by 2.7 percent and 0.1 percent, while Meituan (3690) and Baidu (9888) slipped 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent.

Two artificial intelligence startups recovered from last day's losses. Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, opened 4.4 percent higher, and MiniMax (0100) jumped 5.1 percent at the opening bell.