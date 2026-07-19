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FINANCE

South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS

South Korea's finance ministry on Sunday said it plans to allow foreign financial institutions to borrow in won through temporary overdrafts and allow them to use won-denominated bonds as collateral in financial transactions.

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The measures are part of incentives to encourage the use of the Korean won, to transform the won from a restricted local currency into a more global currency.

Starting on July 6, South Korea extended the trading hours of the dollar-won market to a 24-hour trading cycle as South Korea's long-cloistered currency opens up.

Reuters

 

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