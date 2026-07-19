South Korea to expand use of won-denominated bonds for foreign investors

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South Korea-US team unveils robotic technology that dresses the wearer
17-07-2026 11:55 HKT
S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14
17-07-2026 04:51 HKT
South Korea toughens regulations on single-stock leveraged ETFs
16-07-2026 16:04 HKT
South Korea forecasts 2026 economic growth at 5-year high on AI chip boom
14-07-2026 11:34 HKT
Korean FX authority warns won still misaligned versus fundamentals
10-07-2026 10:56 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT