Singapore weighs fund managers' tax relief to compete with Hong Kong, FT reports

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China's Zhongji Innolight nears Hong Kong listing of up to US$7 billion
17-07-2026 22:17 HKT
Hong Kong's jobless rate stays at 3.7 percent in Q2
17-07-2026 17:42 HKT
Hang Seng Index slumps over 400 points on Friday, Z.ai sinks 28 percent
17-07-2026 16:41 HKT
Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say
17-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls through 25,000 points in early trading on Friday
17-07-2026 10:13 HKT
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
HK braces for heavy rain ahead of mid-week heat and potential storm
18-07-2026 14:30 HKT