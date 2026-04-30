logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Xi urges China to boost basic research and innovation capacity

CHINA
Just now
logo
logo
logo
China's President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony with Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 21, 2026. Haruna Furuhashi/Pool via REUTERS
China's President Xi Jinping attends a signing ceremony with Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China April 21, 2026. Haruna Furuhashi/Pool via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater effort to strengthen basic research and raise China's original innovation capacity, state media reported, as the global race to dominate frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence intensifies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"Global technological competition is increasingly centred on basic and frontier fields, and the importance of original and disruptive innovations is becoming increasingly prominent," state news agency Xinhua cited Xi as saying.

He urged the country to improve top-level design for basic research, build talent, raise the share of funding devoted to the field and deepen international cooperation, including on climate change, energy, the environment and health, Xinhua said.

Reuters

XiChinabasic researchinnovationcapacity

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yi Huiman. Reuters
China expels former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman from Communist Party, public office
FINANCE
14 mins ago
Charles Lieber leaves federal court after he and two Chinese nationals were charged with lying about their alleged links to the Chinese government, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor/File Photo
Convicted former Harvard scientist rebuilds brain computer lab in China
CHINA
2 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS
Prices of Nvidia's B300 server at US$1 million in China on US curbs, sources say
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
A screen shows news footage of the bilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea's Busan, at a restaurant in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
White House quiet as China ramps up trade leverage before Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
3 hours ago
Air China. Reuters
China's top airlines swing to Q1 profit, fuel costs cloud outlook
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A paramilitary police officer stands guard, on the day of the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in front of the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 4, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
China appoints Zhang Zhu agriculture minister in second shake-up in two years
CHINA
5 hours ago
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
China's Shenzhen further eases homebuying curbs
PROPERTY
20 hours ago
Bank of China. Reuters
China's largest lenders' first-quarter profit up over 3 percent, sour loan ratios steady
FINANCE
21 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
Taiwan tops Beijing's agenda for Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
23 hours ago
Li Yunze. Reuters
China's financial regulatory head Li Yunze demoted, sources say
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
29-04-2026 03:38 HKT
HK hit by sudden 9 degrees temperature dip amid cold front
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.