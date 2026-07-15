logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Singapore's DBS targets over US$774 billion in wealth assets by 2030

FINANCE
15 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
DBS. REUTERS
DBS. REUTERS

DBS Group aims to grow assets under management in its wealth business to more than S$1 trillion (US$774 billion) by 2030, its unit's head said, as Singapore's biggest bank bets on rising Asian wealth and inflows into regional financial hubs.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The target spans the lender's retail and wealth segments and marks an increase of about S$400 billion from S$632 billion in wealth assets under management at the end of 2025.

"From full year 2015 to 2025, in 10 years, we grew our AUM by S$400 billion. Looking at the traction, our ambition now is to grow the same S$400 billion by half the time," Shee Tse Koon, DBS's group executive and group head of consumer banking and wealth management, said at a media briefing.

"Many of the macro trends that we see, for example the rise of wealth in Asia, and also the shift of wealth into Asia, I think these macro trends are what will be tailwinds."

Global banks have been ramping up their wealth offerings across Asia to tap the region's rapidly growing affluent population.

Singapore has been a key beneficiary of that push. Its safe-haven appeal has fuelled a steady stream of wealth inflows at a time of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, lifting the fortunes of the city-state's three largest banks.

As of May, the number of newly onboarded high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients at DBS, which banks more than a third of single-family offices established in Singapore, had risen 20 percent from a year earlier.

The lender is also planning to hire more than 600 relationship managers or frontline advisers and platform engineers by the end of 2028, mainly across its core markets of Singapore, Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan.

"It's not just about the frontliners. We need the engineers, the tech people, the platform people to create that capability and the capacity," said Shee.

"Our wealth continuum is about really winning in every segment.. it's about serving them most appropriately in that segment, because as I said, customers are not homogeneous."

Last month, DBS announced that it would ‌open 18 new wealth centres across Asia by the end of 2027 and upgrade 36 existing centres over the next 18 months, marking the largest ​physical expansion of its wealth franchise to date.

Reuters


 

DBSwealthassetsSingapore

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Merlion Park, Singapore. AFP
Singapore's Q2 GDP rises 5.7 percent y/y, driven by AI-related demand, preliminary data shows
FINANCE
14-07-2026 10:23 HKT
Wheelock Place. Wharf REIC
Wharf REIC plans to sell $7.7 bln Singapore premier shopping malls, Bloomberg reports
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 17:45 HKT
Eng Kong Holdings' headquarter in Singapore. EKH
Singapore’s EKH’s retail tranche oversubscribed 8,964 times, third on Main Board in 2026
FINANCE
08-07-2026 22:17 HKT
Temasek logo is seen in this illustration taken November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Singapore's Temasek green portfolio rises 7pc, sees eneven climate path
ESG
08-07-2026 15:35 HKT
An executive prepares to take the stage during the annual Temasek Review in Singapore July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo
Temasek targets big jump in AI investments as value of portfolio hits record high
FINANCE
08-07-2026 15:27 HKT
John Wu
Synagistics appoints founder Olive Tai as chairman, John Wu as CEO and executive director
FINANCE
06-07-2026 22:15 HKT
Bee rescuers Clarence Chua and Jian Ping remove a bee nest from a light fixture at a public housing apartment in Singapore, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Relocating 6 million Singapore bees and counting, one nest at a time
WORLD
02-07-2026 09:17 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore police say AI chip fraud suspects face additional fraud and money laundering charges
WORLD
01-07-2026 18:46 HKT
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Oman Air, on the tarmac at Muscat International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Muscat, Oman, March 13, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Oman Air targets tourists on new Singapore route, eyes North Asia expansion
WORLD
01-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Cars drive along the road next to skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Total wealth of China’s wealthy households hits 145 trillion yuan: report
FINANCE
30-06-2026 18:30 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Five arrested in Lantau electric mobility devices crackdown
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.