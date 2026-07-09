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FINANCE

MiniMax plans to issue $6.5 billion of guaranteed convertible bonds, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
27 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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This picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI MiniMax in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP
This picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI MiniMax in Beijing on January 21, 2026. AFP

MiniMax (0100) plans to issue HK$6.5 billion of guaranteed convertible bonds, with an initial conversion price set at a 25 percent premium to the reference price of HK$268, or HK$335, Bloomberg reported, citing sales documents.

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According to the sales documents, Minimax’s convertible bonds have a coupon rate of 2.75 percent per annum, payable semi-annually, with a redemption price of 102.75 percent of the principal amount at maturity.

The arrangers are Morgan Stanley and UBS.

MiniMax's shares plunged 17.98 percent to close at HK$297.4 on Thursday, immediately after the lock-up period for its listed shares expired, with trading volume surging to HK$6.84 billion.

Minimaxguaranteed convertible bonds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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