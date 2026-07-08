Wall St opens lower as Trump says Iran deal is 'over'

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said an interim deal aimed at ending the war with Iran was "over," sending oil prices higher and triggering a global risk-off move.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.7 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 52,758.47. The S&P 500 fell 27.3 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 7,476.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.0 points, or 0.44%, to 25,704.66 at the opening bell.

Reuters