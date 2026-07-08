Wall St opens lower as Trump says Iran deal is 'over'

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Wall St opens higher as chip shares recover
06-07-2026 21:45 HKT
Wall St opens higher after June jobs report eases rate-hike bets
02-07-2026 21:35 HKT
Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter
30-06-2026 21:42 HKT
Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks
29-06-2026 21:39 HKT
Wall St opens lower as chip stocks resume slide
26-06-2026 21:38 HKT
Wall St subdued as tech steadies, Micron earnings in focus
24-06-2026 21:40 HKT
Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations
22-06-2026 21:45 HKT
Durian guide: 6 common varieties and how to choose a ripe one
07-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Domestic helpers' union seeks $6,670 minimum wage
05-07-2026 19:27 HKT