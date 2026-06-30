Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, the final trading day of a quarter that saw equities post the biggest gains in years.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.6 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 52,168.18. The S&P 500 fell 0.8 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 7,441.27, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.3 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,824.474.

Reuters