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FINANCE

Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A futures-options trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A futures-options trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday, the final trading day of a quarter that saw equities post the biggest gains in years.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.6 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 52,168.18. The S&P 500 fell 0.8 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 7,441.27, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 4.3 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,824.474.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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