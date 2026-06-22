Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations

Wall Street's major indexes were muted at open on Monday, with investors taking a breather after returning from Friday's public holiday while awaiting further developments in US-Iran negotiations.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.5 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 51,555.19. The S&P 500 fell 0.1 points, or 0.00 percent, to 7,500.44​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.6 points, or 0.13 percent, to 26,483.31.



Reuters