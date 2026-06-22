Wall St subdued at open as investors weigh US-Iran negotiations

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US SEC poised to allow stock token trading in potential market shakeup
17-06-2026 19:15 HKT
S&P, Dow open higher on Mideast deal hopes; SpaceX debut in focus
12-06-2026 21:41 HKT
Hong Kong shares close higher on Friday, Chow Tai Fook surges 15pc
12-06-2026 16:32 HKT
Hang Seng Index gains nearly 500 points by noon
12-06-2026 12:05 HKT
Hong Kong shares rise at open
12-06-2026 09:56 HKT
Wall St opens higher on tech rebound, Middle East in focus
11-06-2026 21:45 HKT
Hong Kong stocks close lower, Alibaba falls over 5pc
11-06-2026 17:15 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
16 hours ago