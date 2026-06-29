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FINANCE

Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks

FINANCE
7 mins ago
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East lifted sentiment following days of hostilities between the US and Iran.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.0 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 51,995.14. The S&P 500 rose 37.9 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 7,391.88, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 204.5 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,502.088.

Reuters

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