Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East lifted sentiment following days of hostilities between the US and Iran.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.0 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 51,995.14. The S&P 500 rose 37.9 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 7,391.88, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 204.5 points, or 0.81 percent, to 25,502.088.

Reuters