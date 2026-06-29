Wall Street opens higher as US, Iran halt attacks

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SpaceX set to join Nasdaq 100, paving way for wave of passive buying
28-06-2026 17:45 HKT
Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack
27-06-2026 19:39 HKT
Trump unveils new US passport -- with picture of himself
27-06-2026 14:22 HKT
US allows Anthropic to release Mythos AI to 'trusted' US organizations
27-06-2026 12:47 HKT
US strikes Iran in response to attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz
27-06-2026 10:27 HKT
US goods trade deficit hits 14-month high in May as imports surge
26-06-2026 22:41 HKT
Hong Kong retail billionaire in talks to sell Harvey Nichols, FT reports
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT