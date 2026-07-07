Nasdaq falls at open as DeepSeek's AI chip push rattles markets

The Nasdaq opened lower on Tuesday amid declining chip stocks, with investors questioning the momentum of the AI-led rally despite Samsung's strong earnings, while a report on China's DeepSeek making its own AI chip also hit sentiment.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 53104.06. The S&P 500 fell 20.8 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 7516.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.0 points, or 0.62%, to 25960.13 at the opening bell.

Reuters