Hong Kong’s new central gold clearing system built on three pillars

Hong Kong’s new central gold clearing system relies on three core pillars to bolster market liquidity before London opens, said Sun Yu, vice chairman and chief executive of BOC Hong Kong(2388).

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First, linkage with Hong Kong’s Real-Time Gross Settlement system enables real-time settlement for gold and silver to mitigate credit risks. Second, a composite vault model cuts logistics and insurance costs while unifying quality standards. Third, a transparent over-the-counter marketplace sees HAU gold quotes listed on Bloomberg to drive trading volumes.

“Hong Kong provides the market platform, and ICBC delivers comprehensive financial capacity,” said Liu Yagan, chairman and executive director of ICBC Asia (0349). He noted Hong Kong leverages dual policy backing and favourable time zone edges to build a high-speed financial channel for central banks and sovereign wealth funds worldwide, adding that the bank is well-positioned to build a financial superhighway dedicated to these institutional clients.

Physical gold trading remains fundamental, yet tokenization represents a transformative breakthrough, according to David Liao, co-chief executive of HSBC Asia-Pacific (0005), who noted that Hong Kong stands at the forefront of digital asset development backed by a complete legal framework.

Tokenized gold carries two core advantages: 24/7 trading availability and drastically lowered market entry thresholds, Liao added. He revealed that HSBC’s gold token products have generated substantial trading volumes over the past two years, utilizing a minimum trading unit of just 0.001 troy ounce to attract a broader investor base.