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FINANCE

Singapore to establish OTC gold clearing system, introduce central bank gold-vaulting services

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
The logo of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

Singapore will establish an over-the-counter gold clearing system and introduce central bank gold-vaulting services, the deputy prime minister said on Monday, as the city-state looks to establish itself as a gold trading hub.

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The Singapore Exchange will establish an over-the-counter gold clearing system for Loco Singapore, or physical gold stored in Singapore, by the end of this year, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong told the Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Conference on Monday.

Six banks - DBS, Deutsche Bank, ICBC Standard Bank, J.P. Morgan, OCBC and UOB - will be clearing members, he said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will introduce central bank gold-vaulting services by October this year to provide foreign central banks and sovereign entities with a secure option to store their gold reserves, Gan said.

"This strengthens Singapore’s proposition as a jurisdiction where reserve assets can be securely held, actively managed, and connected to wider market liquidity during Asian trading hours," Gan said.

The SGX is also exploring a physically deliverable gold futures contract that would enhance price discovery and risk management in Loco Singapore, he said. The MAS will remove a 5 percent cap on physical investment precious metals under tax-incentive schemes for eligible funds and family offices.

The changes emerged from a working group set up earlier this year, and come amid a series of moves by local banks to broaden gold trading and as other financial centres look to expand into gold services.

In May, Reuters reported that Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is also looking to relaunch gold futures, as the city pushes to become an international gold trading and storage hub.

Last week, DBS, Singapore's biggest bank by assets, said it will offer tokenised physical gold to retail customers, while competitor OCBC has said it will let institutional and private banking clients buy, sell and store physical gold in Singapore.

Reuters

SingaporeOTC gold clearing system

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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