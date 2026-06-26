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FINANCE

HKEX welcomes listing of first ETF tracking HKEX Tech 100 Index

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) welcomed the listing of the first exchange traded fund (ETF) to track the HKEX Tech 100 Index, launched by E Fund Management (Hong Kong).

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The E Fund (HK) HKEX Tech 100 Index ETF (3456) combines a representative Hong Kong technology benchmark with a widely accessible investment vehicle, supporting investors in diversifying their portfolios and accessing the growth opportunities offered by Hong Kong listed technology companies, said HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting 

This listing also underscores the bourse’s commitment to continuously developing new and relevant products to better serve the evolving needs of global investors, Chan said.

The HKEX Tech 100 is a broad-based index tracking the performance of the 100 largest technology related companies by market capitalization listed in Hong Kong, spanning a range of innovative and new economy sectors. 

The ETF plunged 4 percent on the debut on Friday, compared to a 3.9 percent loss in the Hang Seng Tech index.

The listing is not only an important step in product innovation, but also a key practice in leveraging Hong Kong's 'super connector' advantage to deepen our internationalization strategy, said Liu Xiaoyan, chair of E Fund Management.


 

HKEXETFHKEX Tech 100index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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