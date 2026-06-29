HKEX plans to launch digital communication channel for regulatory matters in Q4

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said it plans to launch a web-based communication channel for regulatory matters in the fourth quarter, as it advances in the digitalization of issuer services and communications.

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The HKEX Issuer Access Platform will serve as the primary platform for listed issuers and their advisers to submit regulatory filings and interact with the Exchange on regulatory matters, providing a secure, centralized, web-based channel for efficient two-way communication, the bourse said in a statement on Monday.

To support the planned launch and to ensure a smooth and orderly transition, registration and onboarding for HKEX IAP will be conducted in phases, it said.

Advisers are expected to begin onboarding from July 2026, while issuers will follow starting from October 2026 through to the second quarter of 2027, with issuers receiving at least 12 weeks’ advance notice ahead of their transition to the platform, HKEX said.

Following the completion of the transition to HKEX IAP, HKEX will launch a redesigned, dedicated portal on its website to consolidate issuer information, such as executives’ details, corporate events and other key dates, the statement said.

Investors will have near real-time access to this information as issuers update their records, further enhancing market transparency and accessibility, it added.