HKEX collaborates with ChinaBond Pricing Center to support the launch of China Government Bond Futures

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hong Kong Futures Exchange (HKFE), has reached a data licensing agreement with ChinaBond Pricing Center (CBPC) to support the launch of 5-Year China Government Bond Futures in Hong Kong.

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CBPC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Central Depository & Clearing, will license bond valuation data to HKFE and provide price calculation services to support the launch of the China Government Bond Futures, targeted for launch on August 3.

HKEX Head of Markets, Gregory Yu Hock-ken, said that this partnership will not only provide important data support for the new yuan interest rate risk management tool but also enhance the international visibility of China's bond valuation benchmarks, enabling greater global investor participation in China's bond market.

CBPC is a key pricing benchmark service provider in the Chinese mainland's fixed income market. Its bonds data is widely used by institutions in trading, risk management and accounting.