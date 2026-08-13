Chubb Life Hong Kong launches critical illness plans

Chubb Life Hong Kong launched the "Chubb Care Critical Illness Series" on Thursday, a flagship suite of health solutions featuring market-first flexible payout options and unified cross-border premiums, designed to give customers greater flexibility and financial control at every stage of their health journey.

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The series aims to address a significant coverage gap in Hong Kong by offering comprehensive protection for customers across a range of health backgrounds, including those with a history of critical illness, the company said.

Except for the plan for healthy individuals, it also offers plans covering cancer survivors, individuals with cardiovascular disease, and those with well-controlled diabetes, respectively, with a simplified underwriting approach, offering up to 300 percent protection for up to 128 illnesses.

Alex Wong, chief customer proposition officer of Chubb Life Hong Kong, said that many individuals who have recovered from a critical illness may find themselves without insurance protection after their first diagnosis, leaving them financially exposed if the illness returns.

"With the launch of Chubb Care Critical Illness Series, we are helping to address this uncertainty by giving customers greater choice and practical support at every stage of their health journey, so they and their families can navigate the future with confidence," he added.