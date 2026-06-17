Six firms seek to raise up to $19.8 billion in Hong Kong offerings

Six companies launched Hong Kong offerings on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to HK$19.8 billion in combined proceeds, with Shenzhen-listed Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Company leading the largest deal, exchange filings showed.

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The company, which supplies precision parts and hardware for AI devices, plans to raise as much as HK$8.26 billion through offering 810 million H shares. The offer price is HK$10.18 per share. Each board lot of 660 shares requires an entry fee of HK$6,786.6.

Beijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and Technology, an AI company, plans to offer 14.84 million H shares, raising HK$900 million. It has an offer price of HK$60.7 per share. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$12,262.4.

Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, a semiconductor equipment maker, plans to raise up to HK$3.24 billion by offering 12.84 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$240.09 and HK$252.73 per share. It has an entry fee of HK$12,763.9 per board lot of 50 shares.

Indonesian gold miner PT Merdeka Gold Resources is seeking to raise up to HK$2.39 billion through offering 89.67 million Hong Kong depositary receipts, each representing 10 underlying shares. The maximum offering price per HDR is HK$26.6. Each board lot of 100 HDRs requires a minimum subscription amount of approximately HK$2,686.82.

Keytop Parking, a smart parking systems provider, plans to offer 10.11 million H shares, raising at most HK$400 million. The offer price is HK$39.55 per share. Each board lot of 60 shares has an entry fee of HK$2,396.92.

SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip design company, aims to raise up to HK$4.6 billion by offering 54 million H shares. The maximum offer price is HK$85.2. Each board lot of 100 shares comes to HK$8,605.92 entry fee.

All companies are scheduled to debut on June 26.

Reuters and staff reporter