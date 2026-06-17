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Six firms seek to raise up to $19.8 billion in Hong Kong offerings

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Six companies launched Hong Kong offerings on Wednesday, seeking to raise up to HK$19.8 billion in combined proceeds, with Shenzhen-listed Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) Company leading the largest deal, exchange filings showed.

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The company, which supplies precision parts and hardware for AI devices, plans to raise as much as HK$8.26 billion through offering 810 million H shares. The offer price is HK$10.18 per share. Each board lot of 660 shares requires an entry fee of HK$6,786.6.

Beijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and Technology, an AI company, plans to offer 14.84 million H shares, raising HK$900 million. It has an offer price of HK$60.7 per share. Each board lot of 200 shares has an entry fee of HK$12,262.4.

Circuit Fabology Microelectronics Equipment, a semiconductor equipment maker, plans to raise up to HK$3.24 billion by offering 12.84 million H shares. The offer price is between HK$240.09 and HK$252.73 per share. It has an entry fee of HK$12,763.9 per board lot of 50 shares.

Indonesian gold miner PT Merdeka Gold Resources is seeking to raise up to HK$2.39 billion through offering 89.67 million Hong Kong depositary receipts, each representing 10 underlying shares. The maximum offering price per HDR is HK$26.6. Each board lot of 100 HDRs requires a minimum subscription amount of approximately HK$2,686.82.

Keytop Parking, a smart parking systems provider, plans to offer 10.11 million H shares, raising at most HK$400 million. The offer price is HK$39.55 per share. Each board lot of 60 shares has an entry fee of HK$2,396.92.

SG Micro Corp, a Chinese chip design company, aims to raise up to HK$4.6 billion by offering 54 million H shares. The maximum offer price is HK$85.2. Each board lot of 100 shares comes to HK$8,605.92 entry fee.

All companies are scheduled to debut on June 26.

Reuters and staff reporter

Lingyi iTech (Guangdong) CompanyBeijing Zhongke WengeAI Science and TechnologyCircuit Fabology Microelectronics EquipmentPT Merdeka Gold ResourcesKeytop ParkingSG Micro CorpHong KongIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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