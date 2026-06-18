Hang Seng lags Asia as Warsh-led Fed keeps rates steady, falling 166 points on Thursday's market open

The Hang Seng Index fell 166 points on Thursday at the market open, following the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday, though policymakers expect a hike later this year amid inflation concerns.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 166 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,145 points.

Tech gauge fell 0.9 percent to 4,628 points. Midea Group (0300) rose 2.85 percent,

Minimax (0100) rose 3.84 percent, and CK Hutchison (0001) rose 1 percent.

HSBC (0005) rose 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Pop Mart (9992) fell 3.4 percent and NetEase (9999) fell 2.8 percent.

In Taiwan, TAIEX rose 552 points, or 1.2 percent, to 46,429 points in early trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surpassed 71,000 points for the first time, rising 1.67 percent, or 1,168 points, to 71,070 points in early trading.

South Korea's Kospi rose 27 points, or 0.31 percent, to 8,892 points in early trading.