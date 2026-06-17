Xiaohongshu plans for Hong Kong IPO by year-end, targets US$70b valuation, WSJ reports

Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu is preparing for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as the end of this year, targeting a valuation of more than US$70 billion (HK$548.59 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

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The details for the proposed IPO are still in discussion with investors and advisors, the report said, adding that Goldman Sachs and CICC are advisors for the deal.

The Instagram-like platform could record a net profit of more than US$3 billon for the year, higher than that of US$2 billion from the prior year, according to the report.

Investors of Xiaohongshu include Chinese tech giants Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988), while the lifestyle and video-sharing platform also secured backers like HSG, Hillhouse Investment, and GSR Ventures.