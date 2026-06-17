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FINANCE

China securities regulator supports eligible Hong Kong-listed firms for mainland listings

FINANCE
37 mins ago
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The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China's securities regulator said on Wednesday it would support qualified Hong Kong-listed companies seeking mainland listings, in a bid to better promote the coordinated development of the two markets.

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Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told the annual Lujiazui Forum that Chinese assets had been drawing broad attention from international capital as global financial assets were reallocated.

Wu also said the regulator would issue guidance on supervising the development of artificial intelligence in the capital market.

He added that the regulator was studying and pushing forward a pilot programme for yuan foreign exchange futures with the central bank.

Reuters

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