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FINANCE

OPEC+ agrees to small oil output quota hike for September

FINANCE
40 mins ago
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A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS
A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to a modest 188,000 barrels per day rise in its oil output quotas for September, the group said in a statement.

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The statement did not mention what output policy could be agreed for the last three months of 2026.

Reuters

 

OPECoil output

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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