OPEC+ agrees to small oil output quota hike for September

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Iraq warns it might leave OPEC if oil quota not raised, sources say
25-06-2026 20:21 HKT
OPEC again lowers 2026 global oil demand growth forecast
11-06-2026 21:20 HKT
Iraq offers May-loading crude at deep discounts for loading inside Hormuz
05-05-2026 21:17 HKT
How the UAE's OPEC exit could affect its trade ties with Saudi Arabia
30-04-2026 17:51 HKT
UAE leaves OPEC and OPEC+ in huge blow to global oil producers' group
28-04-2026 20:40 HKT
In first look at 2027, OPEC forecasts ongoing oil demand growth
14-01-2026 22:41 HKT
OPEC+ agrees modest oil output hike from November, sources say
05-10-2025 17:57 HKT
OPEC+ agrees in principle another large oil output hike, sources say
03-08-2025 15:18 HKT