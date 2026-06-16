AI optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight eyes up to US$7 billion Hong Kong listing, source says

Chinese optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight is planning to launch a share listing in Hong Kong as early as mid-July that could raise up to US$7 billion (HK$54.86), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

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The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes optical modules used in AI data centres, initially aimed to raise about US$5 billion, but the target has since risen to about US$7 billion after strong investor interest during roadshows, one of the people said.

Zhongji Innolight hopes to receive clearance from Chinese regulators for the second listing by late June, one of the people said. Chinese companies need to complete a listing filing with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before they can sell shares offshore.

The company has confidentially filed for the listing, both sources said.

All the sources declined to be named as the matter is private.

Zhongji Innolight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A listing of that size would be Hong Kong's biggest this year and the largest Chinese technology listing in the city in at least the past 12 months, according to LSEG data as of June 11.

It would be more than twice the size of Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou)'s US$2.73 billion Hong Kong second listing in April, currently the biggest Chinese tech share sale in the city over that period, the data showed.

TECHNOLOGY LISTINGS BOOST FOR HONG KONG

The planned listing would help support the revival in Hong Kong's market for Chinese technology share sales.

Chinese technology IPOs and second listings in Hong Kong have raised US$11.24 billion so far this year, up from US$235.6 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG.

Separately, Shenzhen-listed electronics manufacturer and Apple supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co is preparing investor education for a listing in Hong Kong that could raise about US$3 billion, according to the first source who has direct knowledge of the matters. It could launch as early as July, the source said.

Luxshare did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company said on June 12 it had received CSRC filing confirmation for a planned Hong Kong listing of up to 441 million shares.

Reuters