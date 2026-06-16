logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Chinese social media firm Xiaohongshu taps Goldman, CICC to work on Hong Kong IPO, sources say

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, logo is seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. REUTERS
RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, logo is seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. REUTERS

Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu has tapped banks including Goldman Sachs and CICC (3908) to work on a potential Hong Kong initial public offering, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The potential IPO size and valuation are not immediately known, but another two separate sources said that Xiaohongshu was valued in private secondary trades at as much as US$50 billion (HK$390 billion) towards the end of last year.

The company, also known as RedNote, could list as early as the second half of this year, the two separate sources said. All the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shanghai-based Xiaohongshu did not respond to requests seeking comment. Goldman declined to comment, while CICC did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Bloomberg first reported the firm's IPO plan on Monday, and said the company was preparing to confidentially file for the Hong Kong listing by the end of June.

Founded in 2013, Xiaohongshu, whose name translates to "little red book", is similar to Meta's Instagram in that it allows users to curate photos, videos and text documenting their lives.

In recent years it has also become a de-facto search engine for young people looking for travel tips, lifestyle hacks and restaurant recommendations, with over 400 million monthly active users since 2025.

Xiaohongshu's projected profit for 2026 could reach US$3 billion, one of the sources said.

The startup in 2021 had confidentially filed for a US IPO, but the process failed to materialise after Chinese regulators voiced concerns about the listing venue, said one of the sources and a fifth person with knowledge of the plans.

China tightened its grip over private media and internet businesses in 2021 amid China-US tensions, and strengthened supervision of offshore listed companies.

Xiaohongshu's Hong Kong IPO plan still needs a green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, which could take months to make a decision, sources said.

The firm's valuation, which reached US$20 billion in a funding round in 2021, dropped to a reported US$17 billion in 2024.

Investors however warmed to the company again in 2025 after TikTok users in the United States flooded its pages, driven by a looming US ban on TikTok in early January.

 

Reuters

XiaohongshuRedNoteIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
AI optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight eyes up to US$7 billion Hong Kong listing, source says
FINANCE
15 mins ago
The SpaceX logo and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
SpaceX IPO raises US$85.7 billion as underwriters exercise greenshoe option
FINANCE
22 hours ago
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Mag 7? MANGOS? SpaceX forces name rethink on Wall Street's tech-stock moniker
FINANCE
15-06-2026 20:37 HKT
RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, logo is seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Xiaohongshu to file for confidential Hong Kong IPO in June: Bloomberg
FINANCE
15-06-2026 19:40 HKT
OpenAI logo is reflected on the screen of a smartphone with the ChatGPT website displayed on May 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. AFP
OpenAI hit with multistate probe into possible user harm as its IPO looms
INNOVATION
14-06-2026 15:02 HKT
People gather to watch a live feed with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
SpaceX set to surge past US$2 trillion valuation in blockbuster Nasdaq debut
FINANCE
12-06-2026 23:03 HKT
SpaceX logo, word "IPO" and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
SpaceX playbook set to fuel China's IPO ambitions but tech gap persists
CHINA
12-06-2026 17:30 HKT
The silhouette of Elon Musk and SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
After record IPO, Musk's SpaceX faces next test in market debut
WORLD
12-06-2026 17:19 HKT
The silhouette of Elon Musk and SpaceX logo are seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SpaceX leveraged fund providers hit by day-one launch setback, sources say
FINANCE
12-06-2026 17:05 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
China's EngineAI and Dreame Technology eye Hong Kong IPOs, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:56 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.