Hong Kong shares drop by midday close, Tencent down 3pc before result release

Hong Kong stocks fell at midday break on Wednesday, partly dragged down by tech heavyweights.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 300 points, or 1.17 percent, to 25,352 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$117 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased by 1.17 percent to 4,767 points at noon.

Tech heavyweight Tencent (0700) slipped 3 percent before it released its interim results within the day, while Alibaba (9988) declined 3.2 percent.

In contrast, chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) rose 3.2 percent and 7.1 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up by 0.03 percent to 3,935 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index increased by 0.42 percent to 14,319 points at the midday close.