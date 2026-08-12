Hong Kong shares slip at open

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Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Wednesday, as investors weighed the global inflation outlook.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 151 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,498.
The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.8 percent to 4,785 points.
Tech giants broadly decreased at the open. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) retreated 1.6 percent and 1.3 percent, while JD.com (9618) and NetEase (9999) went down 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent.
Chipmakers opened higher, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) up 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent.
Two artificial intelligence firms advanced. Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, rose 1.3 percent, while its rival MiniMax (0100) jumped 3 percent.
Tencent Music Entertainment (1698) plunged 11.4 percent after it posted a decline in net profit for the first half a day before.