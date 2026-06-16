logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Dow touches record high as oil slides further

FINANCE
36 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The blue-chip Dow touched a fresh record high on Tuesday as oil prices slid further on optimism around a U.S.-Iran peace deal, while SpaceX surpassed Amazon's market value to become the fifth most valuable U.S. firm.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.27 points, or 0.59%, to 51,977.30, the S&P 500 gained 0.95 points, or 0.01%, to â 7,555.24 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 8.40 points, or 0.03%, to 26,675.54.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Representations of Binance coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Binance set to lose EU licence bid, permission to offer services in the bloc, sources say
FINANCE
12 mins ago
The Threads app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS
Meta's Threads reaches 500 million monthly users, rolls out new features
FINANCE
43 mins ago
A driver fills up his tank as Cuba announces new and variable fuel prices at the pump beginning on May 15 to better reflect the actual costs of importing gas and diesel amid an ongoing U.S. fuel blockade, in Havana, Cuba, May 12, 2026. REUTERS
US import prices increase more than expected in May
FINANCE
59 mins ago
Singapore. AFP
Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland among most attractive places for mobile wealth: report
FINANCE
1 hour ago
RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, logo is seen in this illustration taken January 15, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese social media firm Xiaohongshu taps Goldman, CICC to work on Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The SpaceX logo is seen on a building as a Tesla Cybertruck drives past a Space Exploration Technologies Corp. facility in Hawthorne, California, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)
SpaceX locks in US$60 billion Cursor deal to power AI coding push
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A Pizza Hut restaurant is seen in a mall in Shanghai, China September 18, 2018. REUTERS.
Yum Brands to sell Pizza Hut for US$2.7 billion
FINANCE
1 hour ago
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
AI optical parts maker Zhongji Innolight eyes up to US$7 billion Hong Kong listing, source says
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS
UBS expects no Fed easing this year; sees hawkish tone in June meeting
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Hong Kong jobless rate
Hong Kong's unemployment rate stays 3.7 percent in March-May
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Pakistani police mistakenly shoot Australian family, killing nine-year-old girl
WORLD
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.