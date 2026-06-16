Dow touches record high as oil slides further

The blue-chip Dow touched a fresh record high on Tuesday as oil prices slid further on optimism around a U.S.-Iran peace deal, while SpaceX surpassed Amazon's market value to become the fifth most valuable U.S. firm.

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At 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 306.27 points, or 0.59%, to 51,977.30, the S&P 500 gained 0.95 points, or 0.01%, to â 7,555.24 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 8.40 points, or 0.03%, to 26,675.54.

Reuters