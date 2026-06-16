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FINANCE

Meta's Threads reaches 500 million monthly users, rolls out new features

FINANCE
47 mins ago
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The Threads app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS
The Threads app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday its Threads app had reached 500 million monthly active users, nearly three years after the social network platform was launched as a competitor to Elon Musk's X.

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The social media company also announced new customization and community features on the platform.

Here are some details:

Threads is rolling out "Your Algo", a feature that lets users privately control the content they see in their feeds. It is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Meta is expanding its Communities feature, allowing users to discover and participate in topic focused groups more easily.

The company said communities have become a major driver of engagement on Threads. Meta is adding a dedicated Communities hub and new discovery tools designed to help users find conversations centered on specific interests.

The milestone comes as Meta continues to expand Threads' advertising business, putting the platform in more direct competition with X for digital advertising dollars.

Meta launched Threads in July, 2023.

Reuters

MetaThreads

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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