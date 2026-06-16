logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

UBS expects no Fed easing this year; sees hawkish tone in June meeting

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS
A logo of UBS is pictured outside a branch of Swiss bank UBS in Zurich, Switzerland, June 19, 2025. REUTERS

UBS Global Wealth Management pushed back its timeline for US Federal Reserve rate cuts to March and June 2027 and no longer expects any easing this year, citing expectations of a hawkish tone at this week’s policy meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The wealth manager expects 25 basis point (bp) reductions each in March and June next year, compared to their previous forecasts of cuts in December 2026 and March 2027.

The Fed's policy decision is due on Wednesday—the first under new chair Kevin Warsh and policymakers are widely expected to keep rates steady.

"Despite the new Fed chair's previously stated more dovish views, we expect a more hawkish tone to the Fed’s meeting, both in the central bank’s statement and in the dot plot," analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note dated June 15.

The Fed meeting also follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Monday that the United States and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement to end their conflict, which has brought some relief to global financial markets.

"Leading central banks will avoid making a hasty pivot back toward more dovish language in response to the US-Iran deal," UBS said, with a string of central bank meetings slated this week, including the Bank of England.

"Instead, they (central banks) are likely to remain cautious as events unfold and as incoming data over the coming months reveals whether the energy shock is triggering second round inflation shocks."

Major global brokerages expect no Fed easing this year, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo being outliers.

Traders are betting on a roughly 42 percent probability for the Fed to hike rates by 25 bps in December this year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Reuters

UBSFedinterest rate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
In this Oct. 1, 2019, a man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. AP
Australia central bank warns rate hikes might not be over after holding fire
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP Kevin Warsh, nominee for US Federal Reserve Chair, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on his nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2026.
Warsh's debut Fed press conference may reveal his strategy for inflation, rates
FINANCE
15-06-2026 18:41 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch/File Photo
ECB keeping its options open for July, Nagel says
FINANCE
12-06-2026 16:39 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China asks big banks to curb interbank lending to ease cash glut, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
12-06-2026 14:38 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
ECB raises rates to nip war-led inflation in the bud
FINANCE
11-06-2026 21:25 HKT
Fed to hold rates this year, cut calls fade as war inflation persists, economists say
FINANCE
09-06-2026 19:19 HKT
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate-cut call to 2027 on strong US jobs data
FINANCE
08-06-2026 11:21 HKT
A view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
IMF urges Fed caution on inflation as Warsh prepares to chair first policy meeting
FINANCE
05-06-2026 11:39 HKT
Fed's Logan says a rate hike may be needed to beat inflation
FINANCE
04-06-2026 10:48 HKT
Fed's Powell warns that politicizing the Fed would cost public trust
FINANCE
01-06-2026 14:22 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.