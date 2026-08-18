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FINANCE

Export Development Canada debuts first $3 bln Wonton Bond with BOC Hong Kong

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Bank of China (Hong Kong), or BOCHK, building is seen between other commercial buildings in Hong Kong on July 16, 2020. AFP
The Bank of China (Hong Kong), or BOCHK, building is seen between other commercial buildings in Hong Kong on July 16, 2020. AFP

Bank of China (Hong Kong) (3988) said on Tuesday that it has assisted Export Development Canada in issuing its first Hong Kong dollar-denominated Wonton Bond, which is also the first Wonton Bond issued by a quasi-sovereign entity from Canada.

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The bond has a 3-year tenor, a total issuance size of HK$3 billion, and was priced at 3.627 percent. The bond is custodied and settled through the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Central Moneymarkets Unit. The bookbuilding order exceeded HK$4.9 billion, with strong subscriptions from Asian and international institutional investors.

Wang Huabin, vice president of BOC Hong Kong, said this is the first time that the bank has underwritten a Hong Kong dollar-denominated bond for a Canadian issuer, providing a benchmark for more high-quality Canadian issuers to enter the Hong Kong and Asian bond market, as well as further enriching the types of high-quality issuers in the Hong Kong dollar-denominated bond market, broadening the diversity of issuers’ geographies and structures.

BOC Hong Kong said it will continue to deepen cross-border collaboration within the group, actively participate in the development of global capital markets, and provide global clients with higher-quality and more comprehensive cross-border financial services.
 

Bank of China (Hong Kong)Export Development Canadawonton bondHong KongCanada

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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