Hang Seng Index falls over 300 points at Monday open

Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday over concerns of the US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 379 points, or 1.52 percent, to 24,582.

The tech gauge slipped 2.43 percent to 4,769.

Resource-related stocks underperformed the market, with CMOC (3993) slumping the most among blue chips, down 5.4 percent.

Tech heavyweights generally opened lower. Alibaba (9988) and Meituan (3690) decreased 3.4 percent and 3.3 percent, while Baidu (9888) and JD.com (9616) declined 4.9 percent and 2.2 percent.

Lenovo (0992) also went down 5.1 percent at the morning session.