logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Gold prices steady as Trump-Xi meeting, Iran war draw focus

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Gold prices were steady on Thursday, as investors focused on talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and looked for signs of progress in the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spot gold was steady at US$4,689.49 per ounce, as of 0602 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2 percent at US$4,696.40.

"Gold seems to be consolidating at the moment as everybody is looking at what's going to happen in the high-level talks between the US and China," said GoldSilver Central Managing Director Brian Lan.

"(Gold) is a bit downward-biased and I think that is also a window for investors who are looking to come into the metal," Lan added.

Trump heads into a series of meetings with Xi in Beijing, aiming to secure economic wins, maintain a fragile trade truce and navigate thorny issues such as the Middle East conflict.

Trump is expected to seek China's help to resolve the costly and unpopular conflict, which he launched with Israel in late February, but analysts say he is unlikely to get the support he wants.

Data on Wednesday showed that US producer prices posted their biggest increase in four years in April, boosted by soaring costs for goods and services, the latest sign of accelerating inflation.

The US Senate approved Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve as the US central bank grapples with intensifying inflation that may make it hard to push through the interest-rate cuts that Trump has demanded.

Traders have largely priced out a Fed rate cut this year, with markets now seeing a 28 percent chance of a hike by December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. 

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Meanwhile, gold discounts in India widened to a record of more than US$200 an ounce on Wednesday, as a surge in prices after an import duty hike triggered investor selling in an already weak demand environment, bullion dealers told Reuters.

Spot silver fell 0.9 percent to US$87.19 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2 percent to US$2,133.35, and palladium was up 0.1 percent at US$1,501.25.

Reuters

GoldpriceswarTrump

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing China during a trip focused on trade, regional security, and strengthening bilateral ties between the world’s two largest economies. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi hails trade progress in Trump summit, sends Taiwan warning
CHINA
1 hour ago
A delegate walks past a BRICS logo ahead of the 10th BRICS Summit, in Sandton, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iran war and oil to dominate BRICS meet in India
WORLD
2 hours ago
A mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran war overshadows Trump's China visit as peace talks stall
WORLD
4 hours ago
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a ceremony commemorating Israel’s Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem April 21, 2026. ILIA YEFIMOVICH/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
UAE denies Netanyahu held secret meeting with Emirati president in the UAE during Iran war
WORLD
5 hours ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's Premier Li Qiang, India's Prime Minister Narendra  Modi, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and other leaders, attend the opening meeting of BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Iran war to cast a shadow on BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, ahead of departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Beijing, China, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion
WORLD
13-05-2026 09:32 HKT
Gold coins are pictured at the local shop of goldsmith Axel Harbaum-Neuhaus in Bonn, Germany, October 21, 2025, as gold prices rise and many trade in their golden possessions. REUTERS
Gold dips as oil gains add to rate uncertainty
FINANCE
12-05-2026 22:14 HKT
Cargo ship 'Cosco Shipping Gemini' of Chinese shipping company 'Cosco' is loaded at the container terminal 'Tollerort' in the port in Hamburg, Germany, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
Morale among German firms in China improves despite Iran war, trade tensions, survey shows
CHINA
12-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Tourists take selfies in front of the glass Pyramid of the Louvre museum on a sunny spring day in Paris, France, April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
Iran war creates new must-have for summer holidays: the plan B
WORLD
12-05-2026 17:23 HKT
Gas prices are displayed at a gas station as the prices of oil and gas surge, amid the Iran war, in Titusville, Florida, U.S., March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
US consumer inflation expected to have increased further in April amid Iran war
WORLD
12-05-2026 15:00 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
14 hours ago
Photo by LIBERTY BIESMA / FAMILY HANDOUT / AFP This family handout photograph taken on August 28, 2021 and released on May 12, 2026 shows Dennis Biesma, a Dutch IT worker and author, suffering from "AI psychosis" while using ChatGPT, posing in Oldemeijer in the Netherlands.
'I applied to be pope': Losing grip on reality while using ChatGPT
WORLD
13-05-2026 13:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.