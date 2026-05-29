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FINANCE

OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) announces Angus Tsang as the new head of wholesale banking

FINANCE
41 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) announces on Friday that Angus Tsang Tak-yee, its current chief risk officer, will succeed Johnny Wei Yiu as the head of wholesale banking from November 16.

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The bank said to ensure a smooth transition, Tsang will take on the role of deputy head of wholesale banking from September 1.

Wei will retire from the bank on December 1. Since joining OCBC in 2016, John has helped shape and elevate the wholesale banking franchise, particularly through the integration of the OCBC Hong Kong Branch. The bank stated that Wei has left a lasting legacy, including helping the bank achieve record performance in Hong Kong’s syndicated loan market in 2025 and reinforcing the bank’s position as a leading institution.

Meanwhile, Tsang has nearly two decades of experience in wholesale banking and risk management, prior to joining OCBC in 2022 as CRO. Notably, he once led the bank to expand its sustainable finance portfolio and participation in the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme, contributing to strong market recognition. He has also been instrumental in strengthening the bank’s risk management capabilities.

With Tsang’s appointment, Stanley Sze-To will assume his role of CRO, effective on September 1. Sze-To is currently the head of corporate banking and has been with the bank since 2007. The bank stated that he has shown strong leadership and strategic vision in building and expanding the corporate banking franchise within wholesale banking.

Wang Ke, head of Greater China and chief executive of OCBC Hong Kong, said Wei has played a defining role in shaping the bank’s wholesale banking franchise over the past decade. Looking ahead, he said Tsang’s strong risk management expertise and track record in building high-performing teams will continue to underpin disciplined growth and resilience, while Sze-To’s extensive frontline experience, regional exposure, and deep client insights will further strengthen risk and business collaboration.
 

OCBC Bank (Hong Kong)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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