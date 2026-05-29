Hong Kong to allow stamp duty payment in yuan for dual-counter stocks

The government published in the Gazette on Friday that the Stamp Duty (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026 will provide for the calculation and payment of stamp duty arising from transactions of dual-counter stocks conducted at the yuan counter in yuan.

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Following the government's 2025 Policy Address, which announced that it will arrange paying the stamp duty arising from yuan counter stock transactions in yuan, allowing investors to settle both their trades and the associated stamp duty and other levies or charges in yuan at the same yuan counter.

A government spokesperson said that the arrangement is expected to increase turnover and liquidity of the yuan counter, strengthening the yuan's role as an international investment currency and further consolidating Hong Kong's status as a leading offshore yuan business hub.



The Bill will be introduced into the Legislative Council for first reading on June 10.