Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rose 70 percent in the gray market

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Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology kicks off $1.38b HK IPO
20-05-2026 11:14 HKT
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2 hours ago
by
Gloria Leung
Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rose 70.6 percent in the gray market on Thursday ahead of its Friday debut.
The shares of a Chinese consumer 3D printing products and services provider were traded at HK$32 apiece, up 70.6 percent from its offer price of HK$18 on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market. That translates to a paper gain of HK$1,992 per board lot of 150 shares.
Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 3,834 times, involving HK$534.6 billion.