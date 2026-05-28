Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rose 70 percent in the gray market

Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology rose 70.6 percent in the gray market on Thursday ahead of its Friday debut.

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The shares of a Chinese consumer 3D printing products and services provider were traded at HK$32 apiece, up 70.6 percent from its offer price of HK$18 on Futu Securities' over-the-counter market. That translates to a paper gain of HK$1,992 per board lot of 150 shares.

Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 3,834 times, involving HK$534.6 billion.