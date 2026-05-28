XPeng Q1 loss widens to 1.78b yuan

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China's Chery hopes to enter US market at 'suitable' time
20-05-2026 14:20 HKT
Even in North Korea, someone's in your parking spot
12-05-2026 16:14 HKT
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
11-05-2026 11:16 HKT
Two dead as car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Leipzig
05-05-2026 12:28 HKT
Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan
29-04-2026 15:54 HKT
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
28-04-2026 11:07 HKT
China's BYD confident of reaching 1.5 million unit overseas sales in 2026
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Li Auto profit narrows 86pc to 1.1b yuan
12-03-2026 17:30 HKT