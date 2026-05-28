Hang Seng Index nearly misses 25,000 points at the end of the trading day

Hang Seng Index nearly misses the 25,000 points level at the end of Thursday’s trading day after it fell by 594 points to 24,733 points in the afternoon.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 322 points, or 1.27 percent, to 25,006 points.

The market turnover was HK$356 billion.

Tech gauge slipped 18.99 points, or 0.39 percent, to 4,888 points.

Pop Mart (9992) led the gain among the blue chips, rising 4.73 percent. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (0981) and Lenovo (0992) rose 3.58 percent. BYD Electronic (0285) rose 2.55 percent, CK Hutchison (0001) rose 2.44 percent, and CATL (3750) rose 2.43 percent.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) rose slightly by 0.8 percent after announcing its total distributable amount declined 6.4 percent to HK$6.6 billion in the first quarter.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company (3692) dropped 7.1 percent, the worst among the blue chips. Meituan (3690) fell 5.66 percent. While China Hongqiao (1378), Innovent Biologics (1801), and Chow Tai Fook (1929) all fell by around 5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 4.91 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,098 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 0.8 percent to 15,861 points.

