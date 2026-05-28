Link REIT's distribution dips 6.4pc for the year ended March, eyes disposals, buybacks

Read More
Miniso expects Q1 profit to surge up to 2 times
13-05-2026 15:31 HKT
Hong Kong retail sector may turn a corner: Wharf REIC
12-05-2026 17:57 HKT
Record surge in gasoline receipts boosts US retail sales in March
21-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Link REIT sells Singaporean retail property for HK$1.5b
08-04-2026 20:11 HKT
Hang Seng Bank upgrades 2026 HK GDP growth forecast to 3.1pc
23-03-2026 15:46 HKT
China's economy builds early momentum in 2026 as risks mount
16-03-2026 11:39 HKT
US retail sales unexpectedly flat in December
10-02-2026 21:54 HKT