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FINANCE

Link REIT's distribution dips 6.4pc for the year ended March, eyes disposals, buybacks

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) said its total distributable amount declined 6.4 percent to HK$6.6 billion in the year ended March, and that it intends to buy back units with proceeds from non-core properties disposals. 

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Distribution per unit for the year was HK$2.5361, down by 6.9 percent.

Revenue dipped by 2 percent to HK$13.94 billion and net property income also dropped by 3.7 percent to HK$10.6 billion, mainly due to negative rental reversions in Hong Kong and the mainland amid headwinds in the macro environment and retail sector.

 

LinkLink REITretail

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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