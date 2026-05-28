Link REIT's distribution dips 6.4pc for the year ended March, eyes disposals, buybacks

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (0823) said its total distributable amount declined 6.4 percent to HK$6.6 billion in the year ended March, and that it intends to buy back units with proceeds from non-core properties disposals.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Distribution per unit for the year was HK$2.5361, down by 6.9 percent.

Revenue dipped by 2 percent to HK$13.94 billion and net property income also dropped by 3.7 percent to HK$10.6 billion, mainly due to negative rental reversions in Hong Kong and the mainland amid headwinds in the macro environment and retail sector.