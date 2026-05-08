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FINANCE

Robotphoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 7.4 times

FINANCE
57 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology's headquarter in Jinan, Shandong. Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology
Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology's headquarter in Jinan, Shandong. Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology

Robotphoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was oversubscribed by 7.4 times on Friday.

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The company has drawn HK$320 million in margin loans.

It plans to offer 24.6 million H shares, raising HK$750 million. The offer price is HK$30.5. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,080.8.

The company is a leading high-tech enterprise founded in 2012 that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and integration of industrial robots and automation solutions.

It is scheduled to debut on May 18.

Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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