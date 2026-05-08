Robotphoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 7.4 times

Robotphoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche for its Hong Kong initial public offering was oversubscribed by 7.4 times on Friday.

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The company has drawn HK$320 million in margin loans.

It plans to offer 24.6 million H shares, raising HK$750 million. The offer price is HK$30.5. Each board lot of 100 shares has an entry fee of HK$3,080.8.

The company is a leading high-tech enterprise founded in 2012 that specializes in R&D, manufacturing, and integration of industrial robots and automation solutions.

It is scheduled to debut on May 18.