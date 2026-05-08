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FINANCE

Citigroup targets stronger profitability as CEO Fraser drives overhaul

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS
The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS

Citigroup laid out stronger profitability targets for the next two years at its investor day on Thursday, as CEO Jane Fraser spearheads a company-wide overhaul to drive growth.

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Six years into her tenure, Fraser is presenting the results of a massive reorganization that shrank Citi by selling retail businesses worldwide, eliminating management layers, and increasing focus on risk and controls.

"This is a bank built both to grow and perform consistently, and that's what underpins the path to our target returns," she said.

Citi set a target range for adjusted return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 11 percent to 13 percent for 2027 and 2028. That compares with its goal to achieve 10 percent to 11 percent for the current year and its 2025 return of 8.8 percent. The metric is a key industry figure that measures profitability on tangible assets.

For 2029 and 2031, Citi said it was expecting a return in the range of 14 percent to 15 percent. Fraser said these medium-term return levels can be achieved organically.

"We have rebuilt the engine," CFO Gonzalo Luchetti said.

US$30 BILLION SHARE BUYBACK PLAN

The bank also announced a multi-year US$30 billion share buyback plan, expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

"The key target, ROTCE, was underwhelming in the near term but the US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) repurchase authorization was a clear positive," RBC analysts wrote in a note.

Citi shares rose 2.4 percent in afternoon trading. They have risen more than 80 percent since Fraser took over in March 2021 and are up more than 9 percent so far this year, compared with a 7.5 percent rise in the S&P 500 index.

The bank beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter profit last month, driven by strong revenue from its trading business and robust dealmaking that lifted investment banking fees.

It posted an ROTCE of 13.1 percent in the quarter and reported its highest quarterly revenue in a decade at US$24.6 billion.

SPOTLIGHT ON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Citi, like some of its peers on Wall Street, has been increasingly focusing on wealth management, which is typically known for consistent returns compared with the volatility of trading.

Although the unit is much smaller than those of its rivals, Fraser has dismissed speculation of potential M&A to close the gap, saying the bank was focused solely on organic growth.

The business manages US$1.3 trillion in client assets and reported ROTCE of 10.8 percent in the first quarter.

She also said artificial intelligence could improve results in the wealth division in the short term. The division has just released an AI initiative named Sky that will help interactions with clients.

Citi's wealth head Andy Sieg said Sky would begin rolling out in the summer to Citigold clients in the U.S., adding that the firm was eager to grow the wealth business into one of the largest in the world.

"While we know that will take a while, there is no reason we can't be one of the fastest-growing wealth businesses right now," Sieg said.

Reuters

Citigroup

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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