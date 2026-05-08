Anthropic weighs fundraising for near US$1 trillion valuation, FT reports

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Musk's SpaceX strikes data center deal with Anthropic
07-05-2026 12:16 HKT
Anthropic strikes SpaceX data center deal as it plows ahead on AI coding
07-05-2026 10:44 HKT
Anthropic deepens finance push with 10 new AI agents for banks, insurers
06-05-2026 10:51 HKT
Goldman Sachs bars Hong Kong bankers from using Anthropic AI, source says
29-04-2026 10:28 HKT
Anthropic says Google to pump $40 bn into AI startup
25-04-2026 16:44 HKT
Australia working with Anthropic over cybersecurity vulnerabilities
23-04-2026 19:45 HKT