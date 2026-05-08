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FINANCE

Anthropic weighs fundraising for near US$1 trillion valuation, FT reports

FINANCE
38 mins ago
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Anthropic is weighing ​raising tens ‌of billions of dollars ​this ​summer to fund ⁠a major ​expansion in ​computing capacity, a move that ​could ​lift its valuation to ‌nearly US$1 ⁠trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) and put it ahead ​of ​rival ⁠OpenAI, the ​Financial Times ​reported ⁠on Friday.

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Anthropic

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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