Anthropic weighs fundraising for near US$1 trillion valuation, FT reports

Anthropic is weighing ​raising tens ‌of billions of dollars ​this ​summer to fund ⁠a major ​expansion in ​computing capacity, a move that ​could ​lift its valuation to ‌nearly US$1 ⁠trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) and put it ahead ​of ​rival ⁠OpenAI, the ​Financial Times ​reported ⁠on Friday.

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Reuters