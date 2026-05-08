logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

OCBC's Q1 net profit rose 5pc year on year to S$1.97 billion, total income sets new high

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
People pass an OCBC Bank signage in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People pass an OCBC Bank signage in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation reported a net profit of S$1.97 billion (HK$12.15 billion) for the first quarter of this year, up 5 percent year on year, led by strong growth in wealth management.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The net profit was also 13 percent higher than S$1.74 billion in the previous quarter.

Total income rose 5 percent year on year and 6 percent quarter on quarter to S$3.83 billion, a new high.

Non-interest income was up by more than 20 percent from the previous year and the prior quarter, with broad-based increases of 24 percent, 10 percent, and 34 percent in fees and commissions, trading, and insurance income, respectively.

Total allowances rose 2 percent year on year to S$216 million, the non-performing loan ratio was up 0.9 percent, and return on investment increased 13 percent.

Customer loans increased by 2 percent from the previous quarter to S$347 billion, a 9 percent year on year increase. 

Customer deposits rose 4 percent from the previous quarter to S$444 billion, a 10 percent year on year increase.

OCBCfirst quarter resulttotal income

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
People pass an OCBC Bank signage in Singapore July 11, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore's OCBC to buy HSBC wealth, premier banking portfolio in Indonesia
FINANCE
04-05-2026 20:44 HKT
Some banks continue to offer promotional rates to attract savers. Photo by REUTERS
Lenders lowering time deposit rates
FINANCE
21-04-2025 16:24 HKT
Hong Kong stocks dip on Friday at midday
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Gold on track for weekly gain; markets focus on US-Iran deal prospects
FINANCE
2 hours ago
HKMA shakes up five executive roles for next-gen leadership
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A logo of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is displayed at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) conference, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 4, 2026. REUTERS
Middle Eastern banks tap China growth by beefing up presence in Hong Kong
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean shares set for best week since 2008 on AI rally
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A man walks in front of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a conference hall in Tokyo, Japan, April 27, 2026. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei retreats from record high as SoftBank Group falls
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A man passes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in New York City, U.S., March 13, 2023. REUTERS
Fed's Williams says demand remains robust for US government debt
FINANCE
3 hours ago
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
Exclusive: SK Hynix flooded with unprecedented offers from big tech firms to secure chip supplies
FINANCE
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
23 hours ago
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.