Hong Kong stocks edge lower at the end of Friday's trading day

Hong Kong stocks slipped at the end of the trading day on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 0.87 percent, or 232 points, to 26,393 points.

Market turnover is HK$279 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.36 percent to 5,102 points.

Tech stocks gained, with Kuaishou (1024) rising 9.4 percent, the best performer among the blue chips. Baidu (9888) rose 5.75 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.8 percent.

Popmart (9992) rose 3.64 percent.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) fell 4.43 percent, becoming the worst-performing blue chip. HSBC (0005) dropped 3.07 percent, and AIA (1299) dropped 2.86 percent. JD Logistics (2618) and JD Health (6618) fell 3.31 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended flat, slipping only 0.14 points to 4,179 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 15,563 points.