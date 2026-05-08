logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks edge lower at the end of Friday's trading day

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong stocks slipped at the end of the trading day on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 0.87 percent, or 232 points, to 26,393 points.

Market turnover is HK$279 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 0.36 percent to 5,102 points.

Tech stocks gained, with Kuaishou (1024) rising 9.4 percent, the best performer among the blue chips. Baidu (9888) rose 5.75 percent, and Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.8 percent.

Popmart (9992) rose 3.64 percent. 

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (0981) fell 4.43 percent, becoming the worst-performing blue chip. HSBC (0005) dropped 3.07 percent, and AIA (1299) dropped 2.86 percent. JD Logistics (2618) and JD Health (6618) fell 3.31 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index ended flat, slipping only 0.14 points to 4,179 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 15,563 points.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mid-East tensions affect Hong Kong's fuel supply, CLP says
FINANCE
7 mins ago
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attend an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan February 3, 2025. REUTERS
SoftBank cuts target for OpenAI margin loan, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
47 mins ago
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
52 mins ago
Logos of HSBC and Standard Chartered banks are seen at their headquarters in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2017. REUTERS
HSBC sees AI upside for China software stocks despite global jitters
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Shenzhen LDROBOT
Shenzhen LDROBOT more than doubled in the gray market
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Stepfun, China's AI Six Tigers, finishes new US$2.5b funding round for HK IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology's headquarter in Jinan, Shandong. Robotphoenix Intelligent Technology
Robotphoenix Intelligence Technology's retail tranche oversubscribed 7.4 times
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Gas storage facilities owned by China Gas Holdings are seen at a refueling station for ships in Chongqing, China December 12, 2017. Picture taken December 12, 2017. REUTERS
China to raise retail fuel prices from May 9
FINANCE
2 hours ago
The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS
FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums rose 59 percent year on year last year
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Angus beef cattle eat hay at Coombing Park farm in Carcoar, Australia, April 17, 2025. REUTERS
US beef producers hope China access is on Trump-Xi summit menu
FINANCE
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
JoyYou cards rejected: Shenzhen Metro tightens ID checks for HK seniors seeking free rides
NEWS
07-05-2026 13:40 HKT
(File photo)
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
NEWS
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.