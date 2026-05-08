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FINANCE

HKMA shakes up five executive roles for next-gen leadership

FINANCE
39 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has reassigned five executive director positions, all of which are lateral moves that do not involve promotions, as part of preparations to groom the next generation of leadership, Bloomberg and local media reported.

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Reports indicate that Kenneth Hui, the current executive director (external), and Archie Ng, the executive director (corporate services), will be reassigned as executive director (banking conduct) and executive director (monetary management), respectively.

Additionally, current executive director (banking conduct), Alan Au, will take up the roles of executive director (risk and compliance) and chief risk officer (exchange fund investment office), while Grace Lau, who previously held these positions, will become executive director (corporate services). As for the current executive director (monetary management), Daryl Ho, he will assume the role of executive director (external). The effective dates for these reassignments are reported to vary.

The reports cited the HKMA as saying that the authority has an efficient personnel system and will make appropriate arrangements based on work and organizational development needs.

HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue is currently 61 years old, and the three deputy chief executives are all aged around or approaching 60, whereas the executive directors involved in this rotation are all in their 40s and 50s.

HKMA

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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